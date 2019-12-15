Nation set to celebrate 49th Victory Day tomorrow
BSS : The nation is set to celebrate tomorrow the
49th Victory Day, the most precious day of the Bangalee people as the country
was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces on the day 48 years back
after a nine-month-long bloodstained War of Liberation.
On December 16 in 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent country under
the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at
the cost of supreme sacrifice of three million people and the honour of
nearly half a million women.
This year, the Victory Day is set to be celebrated tomorrow ahead of the
two greatest historic episodes of Bengali nation — one is the birth
centenary celebrations of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur
Rahman in March 2020-2021 while another one is the golden jubilee of
independence of Bangladesh to be celebrated in 2021.
Different socio-political, educational and cultural institutions and
organisations have chalked out a series of programmes to celebrate the
nation’s glorious victory over the Pakistani occupation force.
The government has taken elaborate programmes to celebrate the Day at the
national level.
The programmes include a 31-gun salute, placing of wreaths at the
monuments and Shaheed Minars erected to pay homage to martyrs, hoisting of
the national flags atop all government, semi-government and private offices
as well as offices of autonomous bodies across the country, decorating city
streets with miniature national flags and colourful festoons, and
illumination of important buildings and establishments, roads and street
islands at night.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay rich
tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the
National Mausoleum at Savar with the rise of the sun.
They will be followed by the freedom fighters and their family members,
foreign diplomats, leaders of Awami League and different political and social
organisations and people from all walks of life.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay glowing tribute to Father of the
Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu
in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at the historic Dhanmondi 32 road in the city.
Awami League and its associate bodies, different educational institutes
and socio-cultural and professional organisations will also pay homage to the
supreme leader of the War of Liberation by placing garlands at his portrait.
The day is a public holiday.
National dailies will bring out special supplements on the occasion.
The state-owned and private televisions and radios will broadcast month-
long special programmes highlighting the Liberation War.
Different organizations including Sector Commanders Forum and Muktijuddho
71′ will organise discussion and display Liberation War related documentary.
Receptions will be accorded to freedom fighters and family members of
martyrs at city, district and upazila levels.
Special prayers will be offered in mosques and other places of worship,
seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of Liberation War
and peace, progress and prosperity of the country.
Improved diets will be served to inmates of jails, hospitals, orphanages
and vagrant homes across the country.
Destitute children will be allowed to visit children’s parks and other
recreational centres across the country free-of-cost.
Marking the Day, Awami League (AL) will organize two-day long programme.
As a part of its programme, national flag will be hoisted at AL central
office, Bangabandhu Bhaban and all AL offices across the country with the
rise of the sun.
Wreaths will be placed at National Mausoleum at Savar at dawn and at the
portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban on Dhanmondi 32 road
in the city.
AL leaders will offer fateha at the grave of Bangabandhu at Tungipara at
10am. Special doa and milad mahfil will also be held.
A discussion will be organised at 3 pm on December 17 at Bangabandhu
International Conference Center (BICC). Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will
preside over the discussion.
Besides, ‘Bijoy-Mancha’ (stage of victory) will be built at upazila and
district levels across the country from December 16, where discussion on
history of the Liberation War, photo and film exhibition, documentary, songs
on liberation war and cultural programmes will be held.
Bangladesh missions abroad will observe the day through various programmes.
Earlier, in 2017, the celebration had reached a new height following the
UNESCO’s recognition of Bangabandhu’s historic March 7th Speech as a part of
the world’s documentary heritage.
On October 30 in 2017, the UNESCO announced the prestigious
acknowledgement of one of the world’s most glorious speeches, through which
Bangabandhu effectively decelerated the country’s independence in a mammoth
public rally at Ramna Racecourse ground (now Suhrawardy Udyan) in Dhaka on
March 7, 1971.
The speech inspired the Bengali nation in their quest for freedom and
energised freedom loving people for freeing the country through War of
Liberation.