Nation set to celebrate 49th Victory Day tomorrow

BSS : The nation is set to celebrate tomorrow the

49th Victory Day, the most precious day of the Bangalee people as the country

was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces on the day 48 years back

after a nine-month-long bloodstained War of Liberation.

On December 16 in 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent country under

the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at

the cost of supreme sacrifice of three million people and the honour of

nearly half a million women.

This year, the Victory Day is set to be celebrated tomorrow ahead of the

two greatest historic episodes of Bengali nation — one is the birth

centenary celebrations of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman in March 2020-2021 while another one is the golden jubilee of

independence of Bangladesh to be celebrated in 2021.

Different socio-political, educational and cultural institutions and

organisations have chalked out a series of programmes to celebrate the

nation’s glorious victory over the Pakistani occupation force.

The government has taken elaborate programmes to celebrate the Day at the

national level.

The programmes include a 31-gun salute, placing of wreaths at the

monuments and Shaheed Minars erected to pay homage to martyrs, hoisting of

the national flags atop all government, semi-government and private offices

as well as offices of autonomous bodies across the country, decorating city

streets with miniature national flags and colourful festoons, and

illumination of important buildings and establishments, roads and street

islands at night.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay rich

tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the

National Mausoleum at Savar with the rise of the sun.

They will be followed by the freedom fighters and their family members,

foreign diplomats, leaders of Awami League and different political and social

organisations and people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay glowing tribute to Father of the

Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu

in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at the historic Dhanmondi 32 road in the city.

Awami League and its associate bodies, different educational institutes

and socio-cultural and professional organisations will also pay homage to the

supreme leader of the War of Liberation by placing garlands at his portrait.

The day is a public holiday.

National dailies will bring out special supplements on the occasion.

The state-owned and private televisions and radios will broadcast month-

long special programmes highlighting the Liberation War.

Different organizations including Sector Commanders Forum and Muktijuddho

71′ will organise discussion and display Liberation War related documentary.

Receptions will be accorded to freedom fighters and family members of

martyrs at city, district and upazila levels.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques and other places of worship,

seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of Liberation War

and peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

Improved diets will be served to inmates of jails, hospitals, orphanages

and vagrant homes across the country.

Destitute children will be allowed to visit children’s parks and other

recreational centres across the country free-of-cost.

Marking the Day, Awami League (AL) will organize two-day long programme.

As a part of its programme, national flag will be hoisted at AL central

office, Bangabandhu Bhaban and all AL offices across the country with the

rise of the sun.

Wreaths will be placed at National Mausoleum at Savar at dawn and at the

portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban on Dhanmondi 32 road

in the city.

AL leaders will offer fateha at the grave of Bangabandhu at Tungipara at

10am. Special doa and milad mahfil will also be held.

A discussion will be organised at 3 pm on December 17 at Bangabandhu

International Conference Center (BICC). Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will

preside over the discussion.

Besides, ‘Bijoy-Mancha’ (stage of victory) will be built at upazila and

district levels across the country from December 16, where discussion on

history of the Liberation War, photo and film exhibition, documentary, songs

on liberation war and cultural programmes will be held.

Bangladesh missions abroad will observe the day through various programmes.

Earlier, in 2017, the celebration had reached a new height following the

UNESCO’s recognition of Bangabandhu’s historic March 7th Speech as a part of

the world’s documentary heritage.

On October 30 in 2017, the UNESCO announced the prestigious

acknowledgement of one of the world’s most glorious speeches, through which

Bangabandhu effectively decelerated the country’s independence in a mammoth

public rally at Ramna Racecourse ground (now Suhrawardy Udyan) in Dhaka on

March 7, 1971.

The speech inspired the Bengali nation in their quest for freedom and

energised freedom loving people for freeing the country through War of

Liberation.