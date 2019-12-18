Govt takes ‘BGB Vision-2041’ to make border force world standard: PM

BSS : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her

government has undertaken the “Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Vision 2041” to

develop the BGB as a world standard border force.

“Our government has been implementing massive development works under the

BGB reformation programmes to raise the capability of the force, and under

the programmes, the BGB Vision 2041 has been taken to build the BGB as a

world-standard border force,” she said.

The prime minister asked the BGB members to discharge their

responsibilities with patriotism and efficiency upholding good reputation and

strictly maintaining chain of command of the force.

“I hope that you’ll always uphold the good reputation and dignity of the

force by performing your responsibilities with patriotism, honesty and

efficiency,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing a parade of the Border Guard Bangladesh

at its headquarters in the capital this morning marking the BGB Day 2019.

Describing discipline and chain of command as the most important driving

force, she also directed the BGB members to maintain chain of command and

accomplish their responsibilities with peace and discipline by obeying the

instructions of the seniors.

“A disciplined force must abide by the orders of the authorities,” she

said.

Sheikh Hasina hoped that the BGB will move ahead by upholding its

tradition and would get a dignity of the best border force of the world one

day.

“I hope your united efforts, dutifulness, honesty and love for the people

will further glorify and exalt the success of the force in future,” she said.

In this connection, the premier assured of extending all sorts of support

to continue the advancement of the force and its overall welfare.

Earlier, a smartly turned out contingent of BGB gave salute to the prime

minister through a spectacular parade.

Along with Director General of BGB Major General Md Shafeenul Islam and

Parade Commander Colonel AMM Khairul Kabir, the prime minister reviewed the

parade riding on a decorated open jeep.

Pointing out that the responsibility of safeguarding the borders of the

country has been bestowed upon the BGB, the premier said a plan has been

taken to set up smart digital surveillance and tactical response system on

328-km border on a priority basis.

Sheikh Hasina said two new modern and powerful helicopters will be added

to the BGB next month as part of strengthening the force, while modern, time-

befitting and effective tank destroying equipment are also being procured for

it.

“Twelve armoured personnel carriers and 10 riot control vehicles are being

procured and the BGB Dog Squad has been formed,” she said.

The prime minister instructed the BGB members to perform their duties

properly to stop trespass, smuggling of drug and other goods, and human

trafficking on the border.

“To stop any smuggling into the country, smuggling of drugs, child and

women trafficking and illegal intrusion are among the core duties of BGB. We

want you to perform the duties properly,” she said.

The premier said the construction of 317-kilometre road along the border

of Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban hill districts has begun for

strengthening the security of the borders of the hill areas and socioeconomic

development of the remote areas.

Alongside these, she said, 442-kilometre of the country’s 539-kilometre

border with India and Myanmar have been brought under surveillance of the BGB

by creating new battalions.

In this context, Sheikh Hasina mentioned that the remaining unprotected

border would be brought under surveillance of the BGB after completion of the

Chattogram Hill Tracts road along the border.

The premier put emphasis on imparting improved training of the BGB members

saying there is no alternative to training for any disciplined force.

She highlighted that construction work of another modern training centre

for the BGB members is progressing apart from the existing Satkania BGB

Training Centre and College.

Sheikh Hasina sought cooperation of all to establish the nation as self-

dignified one in the world materialising dreams of Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She said the BGB has been working to provide assistance to the civil

administration to maintain law and order in the country.

Besides, the role and professionalism of the force in various activities

including assisting the civil administration to face natural disasters,

accidents and other emergency situations are being acclaimed by all, she

added.

The prime minister highly praised the BGB’s role in assisting the forcibly

displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar.

She said the BGB’s rehabilitation programmes and other humanitarian

assistance for the Rohingyas like providing security, medicare facilities and

registration were acclaimed by the international community.

Sheikh Hasina said BGB members are working from the front to check

smuggling, women and child trafficking, drug smuggling, and illegal intrusion

alongside safeguarding country’s sovereignty.

Referring to the BDR mutiny on February 25-26 in 2009, she said the

incident was a black chapter in the history of the BGB.

She said BGB has been freed from stigma through holding trial of those

unruly and derailed BDR members involved in the BDR mutiny and killing of 74

people including 57 meritorious Army officers.

The premier prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls of the then BDR

director general, officers and other members as well as civilian people who

were martyred in the incident.

Earlier on her arrival at the parade ground, the prime minister was

received by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Senior Secretary of the

Public Security Division under the Home Ministry Mostafa Kamal and the BGB

director general.

She handed over the President BGB Medals, President BGB Services Medals,

BGB Medals and BGB Services Medals among the BGB officers and members as

recognition to their heroic roles in different fields.

She also witnessed a colourful cultural function performed by the BGB

members.

Later, the prime minister joined a “special darbar” of the BGB.