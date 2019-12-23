Momen urges Russia to influence Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation

BSS : Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today urged

Russian government to exert more pressure on Myanmar for starting Rohingya

repatriation from Bangladesh to their land of origin in Rakhine.

“Russian government has a lot of influence on Myanmar. . . (so we believe)

if they can put more pressure on Myanmar, hopefully they (Myanmar) will take

back their displaced people (Rohingyas),” he said.

The minister was addressing the 5th Asian Conference of the Soviet/Russian

Graduates organized by Soviet Alumni Association in Bangladesh at a city

hotel.

He said Myanmar had agreed to take back their displaced nationals from

Bangladesh but now they are delaying the process.

Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million forcefully displaced Rohingyas in

Cox’s Bazar district and most of them arrived there since August 25, 2017

after a military crackdown by Myanmar, which the UN called a “textbook

example of ethnic cleansing” and “genocide” by other rights groups.

In last two years, not a single Rohingya was repatriated as Myanmar failed

to build trust among their forcibly displaced nationals that there is a

conducive environment in Rakhine State to go back.

Mentioning that Bangladesh had a long history of friendship with the former

Union of the Soviet Socialist Republics, Momen said “all of us aware of the

support and contribution of Soviet Union during our War of Liberation and

thereafter.”

For their unconditional support, he said “the Soviet Union, its leadership,

its government and its people earned a special place in the hearts of

Bangladeshi people”.

However, the foreign minister said potential of the bilateral cooperation

and mutual understanding between the two nations lost in political tumult

that ensued in Bangladesh after the brutal killing of Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975.

But, he said, after returning to the state power in 2009, Prime Minister

Sheikh Hasina’s government decided to engage with Russia in a vigorous

manner, “as we realized, there are a number of sectors where both our

countries can engage in a beneficial manner.”

Ever since that moment, he said Bangladesh and Russia have been closely

working to establish mutually beneficial comprehensive economic partnership

in various sectors.

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) now stands as a signature initiative in

that respect, he said.

“As a long standing friend and trusted partner, we need the Russian

Federation to ensure energy security and economic development in Bangladesh,”

Momen added.

The minister also urged Russian enterprises to invest in potentials sectors

here as currently Bangladesh offers highest investment return among the South

Asian nations.

“If you want to make money then come to Bangladesh,” he suggested.

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander I. Ignatov also spoke on the

occasion.