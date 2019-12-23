Momen urges Russia to influence Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation
BSS : Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today urged
Russian government to exert more pressure on Myanmar for starting Rohingya
repatriation from Bangladesh to their land of origin in Rakhine.
“Russian government has a lot of influence on Myanmar. . . (so we believe)
if they can put more pressure on Myanmar, hopefully they (Myanmar) will take
back their displaced people (Rohingyas),” he said.
The minister was addressing the 5th Asian Conference of the Soviet/Russian
Graduates organized by Soviet Alumni Association in Bangladesh at a city
hotel.
He said Myanmar had agreed to take back their displaced nationals from
Bangladesh but now they are delaying the process.
Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million forcefully displaced Rohingyas in
Cox’s Bazar district and most of them arrived there since August 25, 2017
after a military crackdown by Myanmar, which the UN called a “textbook
example of ethnic cleansing” and “genocide” by other rights groups.
In last two years, not a single Rohingya was repatriated as Myanmar failed
to build trust among their forcibly displaced nationals that there is a
conducive environment in Rakhine State to go back.
Mentioning that Bangladesh had a long history of friendship with the former
Union of the Soviet Socialist Republics, Momen said “all of us aware of the
support and contribution of Soviet Union during our War of Liberation and
thereafter.”
For their unconditional support, he said “the Soviet Union, its leadership,
its government and its people earned a special place in the hearts of
Bangladeshi people”.
However, the foreign minister said potential of the bilateral cooperation
and mutual understanding between the two nations lost in political tumult
that ensued in Bangladesh after the brutal killing of Father of the Nation
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975.
But, he said, after returning to the state power in 2009, Prime Minister
Sheikh Hasina’s government decided to engage with Russia in a vigorous
manner, “as we realized, there are a number of sectors where both our
countries can engage in a beneficial manner.”
Ever since that moment, he said Bangladesh and Russia have been closely
working to establish mutually beneficial comprehensive economic partnership
in various sectors.
Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) now stands as a signature initiative in
that respect, he said.
“As a long standing friend and trusted partner, we need the Russian
Federation to ensure energy security and economic development in Bangladesh,”
Momen added.
The minister also urged Russian enterprises to invest in potentials sectors
here as currently Bangladesh offers highest investment return among the South
Asian nations.
“If you want to make money then come to Bangladesh,” he suggested.
Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander I. Ignatov also spoke on the
occasion.