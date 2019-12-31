3 km of Padma Bridge visible as 20th span installed

BSS : The 20th span of the much awaited Padma

Multipurpose Bridge was installed today at Mawa point making 3 kilometres out

of total 6.15km of the main structure of the bridge visible.

“With the installation of the span on the 18th and the 19th pillars of the

bridge at the Mawa point, the construction work of about 3,000 meters (3

kilometres) of the main structure of the mega bridge has been completed,”

said Engineer Humayun Kabir of the bridge project.

With the installation of the 20th span, a total of three spans have been

installed in December.

A total of 41 spans will be installed on 42 concrete pillars to complete

the bridge.

On October 14, 2018, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled the name plaque

of Padma Bridge Toll Plaza at the Mawa end.

According to experts, the national economy is expected to witness 1.2

percent GDP growth rate, while 0.84 percent poverty will be reduced every

year after completion of the bridge to be built with an estimated cost of

Taka 30,193.39 crore.

The first span of the Padma Bridge was installed on September 30, 2017.