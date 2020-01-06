Top EU diplomat ‘deeply regrets’ Iran nuke deal decision

BSS : The EU’s diplomatic chief Josep

Borrell on Monday voiced regret at Tehran’s latest decision to reduce its

commitments to the beleaguered 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“Deeply regret Iran’s latest announcement on #JCPOA. As ever we will

rely on @iaeaorg verification,” Borrell tweeted, using an abbreviation for

the deal’s formal name.

“Full implementation of #NuclearDeal by all is now more important than

ever, for regional stability & global security. I will continue working with

all participants on way forward.”