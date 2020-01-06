Top EU diplomat ‘deeply regrets’ Iran nuke deal decision
BSS : The EU’s diplomatic chief Josep
Borrell on Monday voiced regret at Tehran’s latest decision to reduce its
commitments to the beleaguered 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
“Deeply regret Iran’s latest announcement on #JCPOA. As ever we will
rely on @iaeaorg verification,” Borrell tweeted, using an abbreviation for
the deal’s formal name.
“Full implementation of #NuclearDeal by all is now more important than
ever, for regional stability & global security. I will continue working with
all participants on way forward.”