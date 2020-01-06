Merkel-Putin talks in Moscow Saturday over Mideast crisis: Berlin

BSS : Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to

Moscow Saturday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid

escalating tensions following a US drone strike that killed an Iranian

general, a German government spokesman said.

Merkel, who will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, will

discuss “the current conflict troublespots” with Putin, including the Iran

and Iraq crisis following the US assassination in Baghdad, as well as the

conflict in Syria and unrest in Libya, Steffen Seibert said Monday.