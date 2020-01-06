Merkel-Putin talks in Moscow Saturday over Mideast crisis: Berlin
BSS : Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to
Moscow Saturday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid
escalating tensions following a US drone strike that killed an Iranian
general, a German government spokesman said.
Merkel, who will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, will
discuss “the current conflict troublespots” with Putin, including the Iran
and Iraq crisis following the US assassination in Baghdad, as well as the
conflict in Syria and unrest in Libya, Steffen Seibert said Monday.