PM to address nation today

BSS : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the

nation today evening on the occasion of the completion of one year of the

present government.

“The prime minister will deliver her speech at 7:30 pm today on the

occasion of the completion of one year of the present government,” PM’s Press

Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

Her speech will be broadcast by Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar

as well as private TV channels and radio stations.

Sheikh Hasina was sworn-in as the prime minister for the fourth time,

third in a row, on January 7, 2019 after her party Bangladesh Awami League

secured a landslide victory in the general elections held on December 30,

2018.