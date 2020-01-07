Women and Children Affairs ministry condemns DU student rape
BSS : The Women and Children Affairs ministry today
strongly condemned the rape of a Dhaka University (DU) student in city’s
Kurmitola area on Sunday.
“Persons involved with the crime must face the highest punishment
through fair investigation,” an official release of the ministry said today.
Such incident is totally unacceptable when the government is working
relentlessly for the development, empowerment, safety and employment of the
women, it said.
The student is undergoing treatment in Dhaka Medical College and
Hospital (DMCH) One Stop Crisis Centre.
The ministry is providing all out-supports including security, treatment
and legal aid.