Women and Children Affairs ministry condemns DU student rape

BSS : The Women and Children Affairs ministry today

strongly condemned the rape of a Dhaka University (DU) student in city’s

Kurmitola area on Sunday.

“Persons involved with the crime must face the highest punishment

through fair investigation,” an official release of the ministry said today.

Such incident is totally unacceptable when the government is working

relentlessly for the development, empowerment, safety and employment of the

women, it said.

The student is undergoing treatment in Dhaka Medical College and

Hospital (DMCH) One Stop Crisis Centre.

The ministry is providing all out-supports including security, treatment

and legal aid.