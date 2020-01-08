Don’t share anything on internet without verification: PM

BSS : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today stressed the need for filtering the harmful digital contents properly, urging the people not to share anything on internet or social media without verification.

“Digital technologies are creating a scope in one hand, while many problems arise for it on the other hand. Many unnecessary links appear while going to use mobile phone or internet … So, arrangements will have to be made to filter harmful digital contents properly,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing as the chief guest the award-giving ceremony of Digital Bangladesh Day 2019 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre here this morning.

Sheikh Hasina said the people should not react or do anything by seeing or listening to anything. “It’s not proper … the people will have to verify first whether the information is correct or not,” she said.

She went on saying: “While going to share any post on social media, the people will have to enquire about the matter beforehand whether it is true or fake.”

The prime minister said some apps are developed and spread in such a way by some bad elements so that the country, society and person are affected.

“So it’s better not to enter any app without verification by only paying heed to rumour or curiosity … it’ll bring welfare for the country, society and the people as well,” she said.

Urging all to stay alert to cyber crimes, Sheikh Hasina said it is necessary to make the children and the youthfolk aware of the crimes.

“The children and youths go to wrong paths and involved in various types of crimes, while many misunderstandings are created for misuse of internet. So all including the parents, guardians and teachers will have to remain careful so that it cannot happen,” she said.

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Posts and Telecommunications and ICT Ministry AKM Rahmatullah and Senior Secretary of the ICT Division ANM Ziaul Alam also spoke on the occasion.

At the function, the premier handed over awards to 14 organisations and individuals for their outstanding contributions to development of the country’s IT sector. She also inaugurated an app titled “Amar Sarkar”.