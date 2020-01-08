Latest:

Trump says ‘all well’ after Iranian missiles target US troops

BSS : President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that initial casualty assessments indicated “all is well” after Iranian missiles targeted two bases housing US troops in Iraq.

He tweeted that “assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!”

Trump did not go on evening television to address the nation — something of an informal presidential tradition in times of foreign policy crisis — in the immediate hours following Iran’s missile strikes.

However, he said to expect a statement early Wednesday in Washington.

“I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” he said.

