PM leaves for Abu Dhabi tomorrow
BSS : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina leaves here
tomorrow for Abu Dhabi on a three-day official visit to the United Arab
Emirates (UAE) to attend “Abu Dhabi Sustainable Week”, “Zayed Sustainable
Awards Ceremony” and other programmes.
A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the premier and her
entourage members will depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA)
in Dhaka for Abu Dhabi at 5:00pm tomorrow.
The flight is scheduled to reach Abu Dhabi International Airport at
20:55pm (local time) where Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Muhammad Imran
will receive the premier at the airport.
After the reception at the airport, a ceremonial motorcade will escort
the premier to Shangri-La Hotel in Abu Dhabi, where she will be staying
during her visit to the UAE.
On January 13, Sheikh Hasina is expected to attend the “Abu Dhabi
Sustainable Week” at 11am and “Zayed Sustainable Awards Ceremony” at 12pm at
ICC Hall, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)
Later at 6:30 in the evening, the premier will join the Envoy’s
conference at her place of residence.
The next day, Sheikh Hasina is expected to meet with UAE Prime Minister
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid al Maktoum and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh
Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan and wife of UAE Founder and Founding
President Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi.
At 5:30 in the afternoon, the premier will attend an interview session
on “The Critical Role of Women in Delivering Climate Action” at Hall-11, the
ADNEC.
Concluding the three-day official visit to the UAE, the premier will
return home on January 14.