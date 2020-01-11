PM mourns death of Cumilla AL leader Ahmed Ali

BSS : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Advocate Ahmed Ali, a close associate of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, former member of the Provincial Assembly and the ex-general secretary of greater Cumilla district.

In a condolence message, the prime minister recalled with profound respect the contributions of Ahmed Ali to the great liberation war and Bangladesh Awami League.

“The country and nation have suffered an irreparable loss in the death of an organizer of the liberation war and political leader like Ahmed Ali,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.