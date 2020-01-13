Oman offers to sell fertilizer to Bangladesh

BSS: Oman has offered to sell fertilizer to

Bangladesh at a competitive price.

Minister of Oil and Gas of Oman Dr Mohammed bin Hamad Al Rumhi gave the

offer during a bilateral meeting with energy adviser to the Prime Minister Dr

Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury in Oman, according to a press release received here

yesterday.

Both sides agreed that Bangladesh ambassador in Oman will follow-up the

matter with the Omani government.

The Oman’s minister highly appreciated the contribution of Bangladeshi

nationals to the economy of Oman and expressed keen interest of his

government to increase cooperation with Bangladesh in energy sector.

Dr. Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury is on a four-day visit to the United Arab

Emirates (UAE) and Oman. He attended UAE Energy Forum and joined a Panel

Session with UAE Energy and Industry Minister Eng. Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al

Mazrouei, said the press release.

The adviser also attended the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum held at

Abu Dhabi. He participated in two panel discussions on concerned issues.

On the sidelines of the forum, Bangladesh energy adviser met US Assistant

Secretary for energy resources Francis R. Fannon. They discussed the issues

of mutual interests to enhance cooperation in future.

The US Assistant Secretary also informed that the USA just has established

Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to invest and facilitate private

investment in different projects including energy sector of Bangladesh.

