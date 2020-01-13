Oman offers to sell fertilizer to Bangladesh
BSS: Oman has offered to sell fertilizer to
Bangladesh at a competitive price.
Minister of Oil and Gas of Oman Dr Mohammed bin Hamad Al Rumhi gave the
offer during a bilateral meeting with energy adviser to the Prime Minister Dr
Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury in Oman, according to a press release received here
yesterday.
Both sides agreed that Bangladesh ambassador in Oman will follow-up the
matter with the Omani government.
The Oman’s minister highly appreciated the contribution of Bangladeshi
nationals to the economy of Oman and expressed keen interest of his
government to increase cooperation with Bangladesh in energy sector.
Dr. Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury is on a four-day visit to the United Arab
Emirates (UAE) and Oman. He attended UAE Energy Forum and joined a Panel
Session with UAE Energy and Industry Minister Eng. Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al
Mazrouei, said the press release.
The adviser also attended the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum held at
Abu Dhabi. He participated in two panel discussions on concerned issues.
On the sidelines of the forum, Bangladesh energy adviser met US Assistant
Secretary for energy resources Francis R. Fannon. They discussed the issues
of mutual interests to enhance cooperation in future.
The US Assistant Secretary also informed that the USA just has established
Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to invest and facilitate private
investment in different projects including energy sector of Bangladesh.
