PM greets Oman’s new Sultan Tariq

BSS: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated the new Sultan of Sultanate of Oman Haitham bin Tariq on accession to the throne.

In a congratulatory message, the prime minister termed his (Sultan) accession to the throne as the testimony to the trust and confidence that the people of the Sultanate of Oman have in his able leadership.

“I strongly believe that with your vast experience and profound wisdom, you would be able to play a proactive role in maintaining ongoing progress and further advancement of Oman both at home as well as in the international arena,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said she is looking forward to working with the new Sultan with more interaction and cohesion with a view to maintaining the existing excellent relations between the two countries and providing impetus to the mutual efforts.

“I also believe your guidance and supervision coupled with our concerted efforts would diversify and deepen the bilateral interactions further in the days to come,” she said.

The premier wished the new Sultan for his continued success, good health and well-being and also the brotherly people of the Sultanate of Oman continued peace, progress and prosperity.

Oman has named Haitham bin Tariq Al Said as the country’s new ruler following the death of his cousin Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, state television announced.

The former culture minister was sworn in before the ruling family council on Saturday morning, just hours after the announcement of Sultan Qaboos’ death.