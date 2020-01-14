15.45 lakh insolvent physically challenged people get allowance

BSS: Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed yesterday said the government is giving allowance to 15.45 lakh insolvent physically challenged people aiming to ensuring their overall development.

“The government has allocated Taka 1,390 crore in the current 2019-20 fiscal for insolvent physically challenged people and each person gets Taka 750 per month,” he told this, while replying to a starred question from a reserved seat member Begum Ratna Ahmed in the Jatiya Sangsad.

The minister said that Department of Social Services has been operating various programmes for distressed, underprivileged and marginalized section of people including transgender and bede and section of people living backward corner.

He informed the House that the government is working to ensure education, training, creating employment and overall development of distressed, underprivileged and marginal section of people.

The minister said that the government allocated Taka 60 crore under insolvent physically challenged allowance in 2008-09 for two lakh insolvent physically challenged people and during that period each disabled person got Taka 250 per month.

In 2018-19, the government brought 10 lakh insolvent physically challenged people and gave Taka 700 to each person per month, he said, adding that the total allocation was Taka 840 crore.

