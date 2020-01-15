Bangladesh envoy Rabab Fatima elected president of UNICEF’s Executive Board

BSS: Ambassador Rabab Fatima, Bangladesh’s

Permanent Representative (PR) to the United Nations, has been unanimously

elected president of the UNICEF Executive Board at elections held on Tuesday

at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Vice-presidents will be the PRs of Lithuania and Morocco and DPRs of

Brazil and Switzerland, according to a message from the Bangladesh Permanent

Mission at the UN.

With this election, Bangladesh will be able to contribute further to the

work of the United Nations, this time in providing strategic guidance to its

agency specializing in the children’s causes, said the release.

Bangladesh was earlier elected to the Executive Board for the term 2019-

2021 representing the group of Asia-Pacific Sates.

Ambassador Fatima recently joined as the Permanent Representative of

Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York.

She succeeded Ambassador Masud Bin Momen as Bangladesh’s Permanent

Representative who served as the Vice President of UNICEF Executive Board in

2019.

In her acceptance speech, Ambassador Rabab Fatima thanked the Board

members for electing her and for their confidence in Bangladesh’s leadership

to address the challenges that continue to affect children across the globe,

and for meaningful and impactful 2020 for UNICEF.

Ambassador Fatima also assured UNICEF that the new Executive Board will

work hard to bring new ideas to uplift the wellbeing of children and fight

for their rights.

She applauded UNICEF’s persistent endeavor to improve the wellbeing of

children and emphasized that Bangladesh would help ensure, among other things

that UNICEF activities are responsive to the needs and priorities of the

recipient countries.

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H. Fore welcomed the new President

and said that UNICEF looked forward to benefiting from her experience and

wisdom.

She also expressed optimism that Ambassador Fatima would spearhead the

bureau’s guidance to the work of UNICEF.