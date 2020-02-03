HC rules over banning gender detection of foetus

BSS : The High Court (HC) today issued a rule asking

authorities concerned to explain in six weeks as to why the court shall not

declare illegal the practice of foetal sex determination.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice

Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order, after holding hearing on a writ filed

by Supreme Court lawyer Adv Ishrat Hasan.

The court in its rule also asked the defendants to show cause why their

failure in preparing a guideline to prevent gender detection of foetus, to

ensure protection of the mother and her unborn child, should not be declared

illegal.

The court asked officials, including health secretary, women and children

affairs secretary and social welfare secretary, to respond with the rule.

“The practice of foetus sex determination is banned in many countries

including China and India as it leaves a negative impact on the health and

mind of the pregnant woman. So this practice should be banned in our country

as well,” Adv Ishart, who moved the writ as well, told newsmen.

Assistant Attorney General MMG Sarwar Payel stood for the state during the

hearing.