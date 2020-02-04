Four held over leaking fake SSC question papers

BSS : Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested four persons for leaking fake question papers of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) from the city’s Pallabi area and Savar, outskirts of the capital.

The arrestees are- Samiul Azmain, 18, Md Al-Amin Hossain Alif, 18, Jamil Al-Mamun Tonmoy, 18 and Monirul Islam Pappu, 20.

Senior ASP of RAB-4 Mohammad Sajedul Islam Sajal told BSS that on a tip off, RAB teams conducted drive on Monday night in Pallabi and Ashulia areas and arrested them along with five sets of fake question paper of SSC examination and five mobile phone sets.

“All are active members of a fraud gang. They target the SSC examination

to leak fake question papers in various social media to swindle a huge amount

of money,” said the official.

The detainees are higher secondary and honors level students and involved

with the gang for a long, he added.

The drive will continue to arrest other persons involved with the gang.

Process of filing cases against the arrestees in this regard is underway,

said the official.