National skills contest begins to encourage youths

BSS : The National Skills Development Authority (NSDA), under the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), has launched ‘National Skills Competition’ across the country to facilitate development and enhancement of skills of the country’s large workforce at all trades to global standards.

The competition was launched at a function at Hotel Renaissance in the

city on Saturday night, said a press release today.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal inaugurated the competition as the

chief guest while Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser

Salman Fazlur Rahman delivered speech as the special guest.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director Manmohan Parkash spoke as

the guest of honour while Secretary of the PMO Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah

presided over the programme and delivered concluding speech.

Executive Chairman of the NSDA Md Faruque Hossain delivered vote of

thanks.

Speaking at the event, Mustafa Kamal said the government has undertaken

different projects to develop skills of the country’s youths marking the

celebration of birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman.

“Though Bangladesh is the host country, the birth centenary will be

celebrated all over the world, which is rare,” he added.

The finance minister said many organizations are providing training to

develop skills and the workers of the country are very skilled in many

fields.

However, he said, the country has to bring all people under skill.

Salman Fazlur Rahman said skills development of the country’s manpower

is essential to face the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR). “Bangladesh is

moving forward. If we can make country’s young generation skilled, we can

overcome the challenges of 4IR and we can also take the opportunities of the

industrial revolution,” he added.

Manmohan Parkash said Bangladesh has to achieve double-digit growth for

sustaining the country’s development. “Education, especially technical

education, is very essential for sustaining the country’s development to long

time,” he added.

Faruque Hossain said the NSDA is providing skills enhancement training

to the country’s workforce through regulating skills training institutes by

designing, planning and approving training and skills module, setting

standards of skills, creating national-level awareness through various

activities at central, divisional, district and upazila levels and also

participating at events, programs and competitions at international arena.

The competition will create an opportunity for the young segment of the

population to enhance their skills, and up-skill and re-skill for making them

more capable to explore jobs both at home and abroad, he added.

The NSDA chief said the authority is going to observe the birth

centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by

organizing ‘Divisional and National Skills Competition’ as a part of the

communication and mobilization activities of NSDA for disseminating and

popularizing skills training in Bangladesh.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already given her kind consent to

organize the competition to be held in two phases. In the first phase,

divisional competition will be held in eight divisional headquarters in 20

(twenty) trades. The winners will finally compete in the National Skills

Competition, title ‘Bangabandhu Skills Prize’ to be held in the city,” he

added.