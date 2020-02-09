National skills contest begins to encourage youths
BSS : The National Skills Development Authority (NSDA), under the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), has launched ‘National Skills Competition’ across the country to facilitate development and enhancement of skills of the country’s large workforce at all trades to global standards.
The competition was launched at a function at Hotel Renaissance in the
city on Saturday night, said a press release today.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal inaugurated the competition as the
chief guest while Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser
Salman Fazlur Rahman delivered speech as the special guest.
Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director Manmohan Parkash spoke as
the guest of honour while Secretary of the PMO Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah
presided over the programme and delivered concluding speech.
Executive Chairman of the NSDA Md Faruque Hossain delivered vote of
thanks.
Speaking at the event, Mustafa Kamal said the government has undertaken
different projects to develop skills of the country’s youths marking the
celebration of birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh
Mujibur Rahman.
“Though Bangladesh is the host country, the birth centenary will be
celebrated all over the world, which is rare,” he added.
The finance minister said many organizations are providing training to
develop skills and the workers of the country are very skilled in many
fields.
However, he said, the country has to bring all people under skill.
Salman Fazlur Rahman said skills development of the country’s manpower
is essential to face the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR). “Bangladesh is
moving forward. If we can make country’s young generation skilled, we can
overcome the challenges of 4IR and we can also take the opportunities of the
industrial revolution,” he added.
Manmohan Parkash said Bangladesh has to achieve double-digit growth for
sustaining the country’s development. “Education, especially technical
education, is very essential for sustaining the country’s development to long
time,” he added.
Faruque Hossain said the NSDA is providing skills enhancement training
to the country’s workforce through regulating skills training institutes by
designing, planning and approving training and skills module, setting
standards of skills, creating national-level awareness through various
activities at central, divisional, district and upazila levels and also
participating at events, programs and competitions at international arena.
The competition will create an opportunity for the young segment of the
population to enhance their skills, and up-skill and re-skill for making them
more capable to explore jobs both at home and abroad, he added.
The NSDA chief said the authority is going to observe the birth
centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by
organizing ‘Divisional and National Skills Competition’ as a part of the
communication and mobilization activities of NSDA for disseminating and
popularizing skills training in Bangladesh.
“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already given her kind consent to
organize the competition to be held in two phases. In the first phase,
divisional competition will be held in eight divisional headquarters in 20
(twenty) trades. The winners will finally compete in the National Skills
Competition, title ‘Bangabandhu Skills Prize’ to be held in the city,” he
added.