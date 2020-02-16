Technical students to get more financial assistance: PM

BSS : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today stressed the

need for allocating more money to technical and vocational training from the

Prime Minister’s Education Assistance Trust to develop a skilled and

efficient generation as they can be entrepreneurs instead of running after

jobs.

“More money will be allocated to the students of technical and vocational

educational institutes from the trust aimed at making the youths skilled and

efficient ones as they can be entrepreneurs instead of running after jobs.”

The premier said in the 6th advisory council members’ meeting of Prime

Minister’s Education Assistance Trust at her office here.

Sheikh Hasina, also Chief Patron of the advisory council of the trust,

said, “We should change the mindset of running after for jobs.”

She asked the youths to be employers instead of employees.

In this context, she said, “We have formed the trust to give educational

assistance to talented but poor students as they can be self-reliant and thus

their families.”

The premier said this when a proposal regarding providing educational

assistance to the poor students, who are facing financial hardship to get

admitted to the medicals, engineering and general universities for higher

education, was placed before the meeting.

She, however, discouraged authorities concerned from abruptly providing

stipends to the students saying they should not be encouraged to depend on

the government’s subsidies.

Stressing the need for updating information on stipends, she directed the

authorities to entrust officials of ministries concerned with the

responsibilities.

She also gave her consent to a proposal of allocating Taka 5 crore more as

the seed money to give financial assistance to MPhil and Phd students. The

government earlier gave Taka 5 crore to this end.

The premier also suggested taking effective measures in allowing students

to get admitted to educational institutions in accordance with their seat

capacity.

She added: “I don’t understand how students are studying in a classroom

having excessive number of students.”

Prime Minister’s Education Assistance Trust was constituted in 2012 aimed

at providing scholarships to the poor and meritorious students deprived of

the opportunity of education due to lack of money.

A total of Taka 1,000 crore was given as seed money for the trust in the

2011-12 fiscal.

As many as Taka 550.90 crore have already been distributed among poor

talented students as stipend and financial assistance since 2013.

The trust has decided to distribute over Taka 111.40 crore among 209,600

poor students of private educational institutions this year.

Advisory council members of the trust: Finance Minister A H M Mustafa

Kamal, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Planning Minister M A Mannan and

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Mohammad Zakir Hossen were

present.

Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, PM’s Principal

Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Finance Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder, PM’s Press

Secretary Ihsanul Karim, PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Dhaka

University Vice Chancellor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, UGC (University Grants

Commission) Chairman Kazi Shahidullah, Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB)

Nazrul Islam, among others, were present on the occasion.

Managing Director of the trust Additional Secretary Nasrin Afroz made a

brief presentation on the overall activities of the trust and its future

plan.