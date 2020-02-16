HC for forming taskforces in districts to stop plying of unfit vehicles
BSS : The High Court (HC) today ordered authorities
concerned to form taskforces in every district to stop plying of unfit,
unregistered vehicles on the streets and to implement Road Transport Act-
2018.
A High Court division bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder
and Justice KM Hafizul Alam passed the order after holding hearing on reports
filed by Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and Bangladesh Police on
number of vehicles without fitness certificates, deputy attorney general Amin
Uddin Manik told BSS.
BRTA in its report informed the court that it is not being able to conduct
raids against unfit vehicles for manpower shortage and pleaded for order to
form taskforces.
After hearing the plea, the court asked secretary of Road, Transport and
Bridges Ministry to arrange forming these taskforces.
“The deputy commissioners concerned will form the respective district
taskforces, with executive magistrate, police, BRTA representatives and
others if he or she finds it necessary,” the deputy attorney general added.
These taskforces will be able to examine necessary documents of the
vehicles, seize unfit, unregistered vehicles, arrest the drivers concerned,
sentence them penalty and send the vehicles to dumping ground. The court also
asked the authorities concerned to submit report on executing the order in
the next three months.
The court also set June 1 for further hearing on a rule issued suo moto in
this regard.
The High Court on July 23, 2019, ordered owners of unfit vehicles to renew
their fitness certificates from August 1 to September 30. The court on June
24 directed BRTA to submit lists of vehicles and drivers, whose fitness
certificates and driving licenses haven’t been renewed after those were
expired.
Supreme Court lawyer advocate Syed Mamun Mahbub earlier drew court’s
attention towards a report of an English daily about the free movement of
unfit vehicles.
The court on March 27, 2019, issued a rule in this regard and had asked
BRTA director to appear before it on July 23 and gave explanation.