HC for forming taskforces in districts to stop plying of unfit vehicles

BSS : The High Court (HC) today ordered authorities

concerned to form taskforces in every district to stop plying of unfit,

unregistered vehicles on the streets and to implement Road Transport Act-

2018.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder

and Justice KM Hafizul Alam passed the order after holding hearing on reports

filed by Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and Bangladesh Police on

number of vehicles without fitness certificates, deputy attorney general Amin

Uddin Manik told BSS.

BRTA in its report informed the court that it is not being able to conduct

raids against unfit vehicles for manpower shortage and pleaded for order to

form taskforces.

After hearing the plea, the court asked secretary of Road, Transport and

Bridges Ministry to arrange forming these taskforces.

“The deputy commissioners concerned will form the respective district

taskforces, with executive magistrate, police, BRTA representatives and

others if he or she finds it necessary,” the deputy attorney general added.

These taskforces will be able to examine necessary documents of the

vehicles, seize unfit, unregistered vehicles, arrest the drivers concerned,

sentence them penalty and send the vehicles to dumping ground. The court also

asked the authorities concerned to submit report on executing the order in

the next three months.

The court also set June 1 for further hearing on a rule issued suo moto in

this regard.

The High Court on July 23, 2019, ordered owners of unfit vehicles to renew

their fitness certificates from August 1 to September 30. The court on June

24 directed BRTA to submit lists of vehicles and drivers, whose fitness

certificates and driving licenses haven’t been renewed after those were

expired.

Supreme Court lawyer advocate Syed Mamun Mahbub earlier drew court’s

attention towards a report of an English daily about the free movement of

unfit vehicles.

The court on March 27, 2019, issued a rule in this regard and had asked

BRTA director to appear before it on July 23 and gave explanation.