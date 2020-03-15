France to shut ‘non-essential’ public places: PM

BSS : France on Saturday drastically stepped

up its measures against the spread of the coronavirus, announcing the closure

of all non-essential public places including restaurants and cafes from

midnight (2300 GMT).

“I have decided on the closure until further notice from midnight of places

that receive the public that are non-essential to the life of the country,”

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told reporters.

“This includes notably cafes, restaurants, cinemas and discos.”

Top health official Jerome Salomon meanwhile announced that the death toll

from COVID-19 had risen by 12 over the last day in France to 91, with the

total number of infected standing at 4,500.

Salomon added that France was from now at its highest sanitary alert level

of stage three, which means that the virus is now circulating actively across

French territory.

He added that the number of those infected had doubled over the last 72

hours.

Philippe said that the new measures were being adopted after the first

measures announced in France to fight the virus were “imperfectly applied”.

Places of worship would stay open but all services and ceremonies would

have to be postponed, he said.

Shops would also have to close with the exception of essential services

like supermarkets and pharmacies, he added.

Public transport would continue to work, but Philippe urged the French to

“limit their movements” and avoid inter-city travel.

But he insisted that despite the strict new rules, the first round of local

elections would go ahead as planned on Sunday while “respecting strictly the

guidelines of distancing”.

“I know the French will show their calm, their civic mentality and their

ability to obey the rules we have set out for their own security,” Philippe

said.