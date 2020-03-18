Bangladesh sees 1st COVID-19 death

BSS : A coronavirus (COVID-19) infected person died today at a hospital here today, said the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) .

“A COVID-19 patient died today. He was over 70 and was also suffering from a combination of diabetes, hypertension, kidney ailments and high blood pressure,” IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora said a press briefing at her Mohakhali office here.

The man was infected after coming in contact with a foreign returnee and he was admitted to hospital yesterday, she said.

The deceased would be buried in a special way under the supervision of IEDCR, Flora said.