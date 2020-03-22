3 more detected with coronavirus: IEDCR
BSS : Three more persons were detected with
coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, said Institute of Epidemiology,
Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).
“One female and two more males are infected with coronavirus. Two of them
are foreign returnee and another got infected after coming in contact with
the affected person,” IEDCR Director Professor Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora
said.
She came up with the information at a press briefing at Bangladesh College
of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) in the city’ Mohakhali area.
Director General of Health Services Prof Abul Kalam Azad and its Secretary
Asadul Islam also spoke.
IEDCR Principal Scientific Officer Dr ASM Alamgir was also present at the
briefing, among others.
The speakers said people who have come from abroad and who are coming in
contact with them had remain in home quarantine strictly, then no virus could
have been spread out.
The IEDCR chief, however, said five COVID-19 patients have recovered, so
far.
“As I do every day, I’m discouraging all kinds of public gatherings,
meetings and rallies. People also should avoid public transport and try to
keep a meter of distance from each other,” Flora said.
Flora said her office has tested 65 samples and received 3,812 phone calls
in last 24 hours.