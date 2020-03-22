Virus deaths surge past 13,000 as one billion confined to homes

BSS : Nearly one billion people around the

world were confined to their homes on Sunday, as the coronavirus death toll

crossed 13,000 and factories were shut in worst-hit Italy after another

single-day fatalities record.

The raging pandemic has forced lockdowns in 35 countries across the globe,

disrupting lives, travel and businesses as governments scramble to shut

borders and unleash hundreds of billions in emergency measures to avoid a

widespread virus-fuelled economic meltdown.

More than 300,000 infections have been confirmed worldwide, with the

situation increasingly grim in Italy where the death toll spiked to more than

4,800 — over a third of the global total.

Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte announced a closure of all non-essential

factories in a late-night TV address on Saturday.

The Mediterranean nation of 60 million is now the epicentre of the

disease, which first emerged in central China late last year before marching

out to the rest of the world.

Italy has now reported more deaths than mainland China and third-placed

Iran combined, and it has a death rate of 8.6 percent among confirmed COVID-

19 infections — significantly higher than in most other countries.

Across the Atlantic, more than a third of Americans were adjusting to life

in various phases of lockdown, including in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles

— the three biggest US cities. Other parts of the United States are expected

to ramp up restrictions as well.

“This is a time of shared national sacrifice, but also a time to treasure

our loved ones,” US President Donald Trump said. “We’re going to have a great

victory.”

As world leaders have vowed to fight the pandemic, the number of deaths

and infections has continued to rise, especially in Europe — the main global

hotspot.

Spain reported a 32 percent spike in new deaths on Saturday, and Prime

Minister Pedro Sanchez warned in a TV address that the nation needs to

prepare for “very hard days ahead”. Fatalities in France jumped to 562 as

police officials said helicopters and drones were being deployed to boost the

government’s attempts to keep people in their homes.

The unprecedented measures to counter the spread of COVID-19 have shredded

the international sports calendar, and pressure is mounting on Olympic

organisers to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Games.

– ‘Months, not weeks’ –

The pandemic has bludgeoned global stock markets, and the United States —

the world’s biggest economy — is preparing a huge emergency stimulus package

that could top $1 trillion.

Millions have been ordered to stay home in the United States.

New Jersey on Saturday followed several states in telling residents to

stay indoors. Governor Phil Murphy ordered all non-essential businesses to

close their physical stores from 9:00 PM (0100 GMT Sunday).

And in neighbouring New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo warned that the

disruption is likely to last for months, not weeks.

“I don’t think it’s possible in a city of this size for people to maintain

it for much longer than three weeks before they start losing it,” Yona Corn,

a 35-year-old singer, told AFP.

“I think there’s going to be a big mental health crisis. I worry about

what’s going to happen to people.”

Congress members are hoping to agree on a $1 trillion emergency aid

package as fears grow about the economic fallout from the crisis.

The US Food and Drug Administration also approved the first coronavirus

test that can be conducted entirely at the point of care for a patient — and

deliver results in 45 minutes. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife tested

negative for the coronavirus, his press secretary tweeted Saturday. The

couple had taken the test after one of Pence’s staffers contracted the

illness.

– India ‘curfew’ –

The drastic confinement measures follow the example of China, where the

lockdown of Hubei province appears to have paid off. Wuhan, Hubei’s capital,

is where the virus was first detected.

China reported its first local infection in four days on Sunday. While the

number of cases in the mainland has slumped dramatically since the crisis

began, there are fears of “imported” cases from other hotspots like Europe.

France, Italy, Spain and other European countries have ordered people to

stay at home, threatening fines in some cases, while Australia on Sunday told

citizens to cancel domestic travel plans.

Britain has told pubs, restaurants and theatres to close and warned

citizens to stop panic-buying.

And India went into lockdown on Sunday with a one-day nationwide “self-

imposed curfew”.

While the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions are the

hardest hit by the virus, the WHO has warned that young people are also

vulnerable.

Accurate COVID-19 figures are difficult to reach because many of the

victims suffered from other illnesses, and infection rates are uncertain

because of a lack of testing in many countries.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1,000 across Africa too, where

healthcare systems are limited and social distancing measures — like the

ones being adopted in North America and Europe — are difficult in crowded

cities.

The Middle East also remains on high alert, where Iran — which suffered a

major outbreak — reporting 123 new deaths on Saturday. But the Islamic

Republic has refused to join the rest of the world in imposing heavy

restrictions.