Global death toll from coronavirus passes 15,000: AFP

BSS/AFP)

BSS/AFP) : Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic have
topped 15,000 across the globe, according to an AFP tally compiled at 1100
GMT on Monday from official figures.

A total of 15,189 deaths have been recorded, the majority in Europe with
9,197 fatalities.

Italy is the hardest-hit country with 5,476 deaths, followed by China
where the virus first emerged last year with 3,270, and Spain with 2,182.

With a total of 1,395 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours out of
172,238 officially declared cases, Europe is now the continent where the
virus is spreading the most rapidly.

