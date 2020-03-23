Latest:

Boichitra News 24

Boichitra News

English image slider News Slider 

Industry ministry suspends ship import until April 7

boichitra news 0 Comments

BSS : Ministry of Industries has taken a decision
to suspend the import of ships, for the ship recycling industry until April 7
to protect the officials and employees from the infection of coronavirus.

Considering the health of 35,000 officials and employees of the ship recycling industry in Sitakunda area, the ministry has sent a letter to the
Bangladesh Ship Breakers Association (BSBA) in this regard, said a press
release here today.

The ministry also informed that recently imported five ships have been sent
to quarantine for two weeks at deep sea.

 

Share the post "Industry ministry suspends ship import until April 7"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *