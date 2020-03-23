Industry ministry suspends ship import until April 7

BSS : Ministry of Industries has taken a decision

to suspend the import of ships, for the ship recycling industry until April 7

to protect the officials and employees from the infection of coronavirus.

Considering the health of 35,000 officials and employees of the ship recycling industry in Sitakunda area, the ministry has sent a letter to the

Bangladesh Ship Breakers Association (BSBA) in this regard, said a press

release here today.

The ministry also informed that recently imported five ships have been sent

to quarantine for two weeks at deep sea.