Industry ministry suspends ship import until April 7
BSS : Ministry of Industries has taken a decision
to suspend the import of ships, for the ship recycling industry until April 7
to protect the officials and employees from the infection of coronavirus.
Considering the health of 35,000 officials and employees of the ship recycling industry in Sitakunda area, the ministry has sent a letter to the
Bangladesh Ship Breakers Association (BSBA) in this regard, said a press
release here today.
The ministry also informed that recently imported five ships have been sent
to quarantine for two weeks at deep sea.